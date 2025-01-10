Reynolds leads South Florida against Tulane after 22-point performance

South Florida Bulls (9-6, 2-0 AAC) at Tulane Green Wave (8-8, 2-1 AAC) New Orleans; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

South Florida Bulls (9-6, 2-0 AAC) at Tulane Green Wave (8-8, 2-1 AAC)

New Orleans; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Florida faces Tulane after Jamille Reynolds scored 22 points in South Florida’s 91-72 victory against the Wichita State Shockers.

The Green Wave have gone 7-2 at home. Tulane is sixth in the AAC in rebounding with 33.7 rebounds. Kaleb Banks leads the Green Wave with 8.3 boards.

The Bulls are 2-0 against AAC opponents. South Florida is fifth in the AAC giving up 73.7 points while holding opponents to 43.5% shooting.

Tulane is shooting 44.1% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points higher than the 43.5% South Florida allows to opponents. South Florida scores 11.5 more points per game (79.3) than Tulane allows to opponents (67.8).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rowan Brumbaugh is averaging 14 points and 4.9 assists for the Green Wave.

Reynolds is averaging 11.6 points and 7.9 rebounds for the Bulls.

LAST 10 GAMES: Green Wave: 4-6, averaging 75.3 points, 31.7 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points per game.

Bulls: 6-4, averaging 80.3 points, 30.3 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 8.8 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 50.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points.

