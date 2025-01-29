Reynolds leads Saint Joseph’s (PA) against Duquesne after 21-point performance

Duquesne Dukes (9-11, 4-3 A-10) at Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (12-8, 4-4 A-10) Philadelphia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Duquesne Dukes (9-11, 4-3 A-10) at Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (12-8, 4-4 A-10)

Philadelphia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hawks -9; over/under is 137

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Joseph’s (PA) faces Duquesne after Erik Reynolds II scored 21 points in Saint Joseph’s (PA)’s 77-72 loss to the Dayton Flyers.

The Hawks are 7-4 on their home court. Saint Joseph’s (PA) ranks eighth in the A-10 with 32.7 points per game in the paint led by Rasheer Fleming averaging 7.8.

The Dukes are 4-3 in A-10 play. Duquesne averages 68.9 points and has outscored opponents by 2.8 points per game.

Saint Joseph’s (PA) makes 44.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.8 percentage points higher than Duquesne has allowed to its opponents (42.0%). Duquesne has shot at a 43.3% clip from the field this season, 2.3 percentage points higher than the 41.0% shooting opponents of Saint Joseph’s (PA) have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Xzayvier Brown is averaging 16.2 points and 5.1 assists for the Hawks. Reynolds is averaging 16.7 points over the last 10 games.

Tre Dinkins is scoring 11.4 points per game with 2.2 rebounds and 2.7 assists for the Dukes. Cam Crawford is averaging 11.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 6-4, averaging 77.3 points, 34.8 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 5.8 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points per game.

Dukes: 7-3, averaging 72.4 points, 31.4 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 6.7 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.