Reynolds leads Northern Colorado against Eastern Washington after 22-point game

Northern Colorado Bears (14-6, 6-1 Big Sky) at Eastern Washington Eagles (6-14, 2-5 Big Sky)

Cheney, Washington; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Colorado faces Eastern Washington after Langston Reynolds scored 22 points in Northern Colorado’s 77-76 loss to the Idaho Vandals.

The Eagles have gone 5-3 at home. Eastern Washington ranks seventh in the Big Sky with 8.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Emmett Marquardt averaging 1.4.

The Bears are 6-1 against Big Sky opponents. Northern Colorado is second in the Big Sky with 24.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Isaiah Hawthorne averaging 4.7.

Eastern Washington’s average of 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.3 fewer made shots on average than the 7.3 per game Northern Colorado gives up. Northern Colorado scores 5.8 more points per game (82.1) than Eastern Washington allows to opponents (76.3).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mason Williams averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, scoring 13.2 points while shooting 31.9% from beyond the arc. Andrew Cook is averaging 15.4 points and 1.7 steals over the past 10 games.

Hawthorne averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Bears, scoring 16.8 points while shooting 36.2% from beyond the arc. Reynolds is averaging 15.7 points, six rebounds and 3.6 assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 4-6, averaging 73.9 points, 31.3 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points per game.

Bears: 8-2, averaging 79.5 points, 30.1 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 52.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

