Reynolds late layup lifts Northern Colorado past Idaho State 93-92 in OT

GREELEY, Colo. (AP) — Langston Reynolds’ 27 points and his layup with 13 seconds left in overtime lifted Northern Colorado past Idaho State 93-92 on Saturday night.

Reynolds added eight assists for the Bears (10-5, 2-0 Big Sky Conference). Brock Wisne scored 21 points, shooting 10 of 13 from the field and 1 for 3 from the line. Jaron Rillie shot 6 for 8, including 1 for 3 from beyond the arc to finish with 15 points.

The Bengals (6-7, 1-1) were led in scoring by Dylan Darling, who finished with 22 points and seven assists. Jake O’Neil added 21 points, eight rebounds and four steals for Idaho State. Isaiah Griffin finished with 20 points.

Up next for Northern Colorado is a Thursday matchup with Montana State on the road, and Idaho State hosts Weber State on Saturday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

