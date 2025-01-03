Reynolds and TCU host Kansas State

Kansas State Wildcats (7-5, 1-0 Big 12) at TCU Horned Frogs (7-5, 0-1 Big 12) Fort Worth, Texas; Saturday, 4…

Kansas State Wildcats (7-5, 1-0 Big 12) at TCU Horned Frogs (7-5, 0-1 Big 12)

Fort Worth, Texas; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: TCU hosts Kansas State after Noah Reynolds scored 23 points in TCU’s 90-81 loss to the Arizona Wildcats.

The Horned Frogs have gone 7-0 in home games. TCU scores 73.2 points and has outscored opponents by 7.2 points per game.

The Wildcats are 1-0 against Big 12 opponents. Kansas State scores 77.4 points while outscoring opponents by 6.7 points per game.

TCU averages 73.2 points per game, 2.5 more points than the 70.7 Kansas State gives up. Kansas State averages 9.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.3 more made shots on average than the 6.8 per game TCU gives up.

The Horned Frogs and Wildcats square off Saturday for the first time in Big 12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ernest Udeh Jr. is averaging 9.2 points, 8.6 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 1.5 blocks for the Horned Frogs.

Dug McDaniel is averaging 10.3 points, 4.3 assists and two steals for the Wildcats.

LAST 10 GAMES: Horned Frogs: 5-5, averaging 70.6 points, 32.7 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 8.4 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points per game.

Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 76.3 points, 31.2 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.