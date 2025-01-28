Reynolds and Saint Joseph’s (PA) host Duquesne

Duquesne Dukes (9-11, 4-3 A-10) at Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (12-8, 4-4 A-10) Philadelphia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Duquesne Dukes (9-11, 4-3 A-10) at Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (12-8, 4-4 A-10)

Philadelphia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Joseph’s (PA) plays Duquesne after Erik Reynolds II scored 21 points in Saint Joseph’s (PA)’s 77-72 loss to the Dayton Flyers.

The Hawks have gone 7-4 at home. Saint Joseph’s (PA) is eighth in the A-10 with 32.7 points per game in the paint led by Rasheer Fleming averaging 7.8.

The Dukes are 4-3 against A-10 opponents. Duquesne ranks fourth in the A-10 shooting 35.3% from 3-point range.

Saint Joseph’s (PA) averages 76.2 points, 10.1 more per game than the 66.1 Duquesne gives up. Duquesne averages 68.9 points per game, 0.2 fewer than the 69.1 Saint Joseph’s (PA) allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Xzayvier Brown is averaging 16.2 points and 5.1 assists for the Hawks. Reynolds is averaging 16.7 points over the last 10 games.

Tre Dinkins is shooting 37.3% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Dukes, while averaging 11.4 points. Cam Crawford is averaging 11.3 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 6-4, averaging 77.3 points, 34.8 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 5.8 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points per game.

Dukes: 7-3, averaging 72.4 points, 31.4 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 6.7 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.8 points.

