Reyne Smith, Aboubacar Traore help Louisville end long skid against Virginia with 70-50 rout

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Reyne Smith and Aboubacar Traore scored 15 points apiece and first-year coach Pat Kelsey led Louisville…

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Reyne Smith and Aboubacar Traore scored 15 points apiece and first-year coach Pat Kelsey led Louisville to a rare victory over Virginia, 70-50 on Saturday.

The Cardinals (10-5, 3-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) won for the first time in 10 all-time games at John Paul Jones Arena and notched their first road win over the Cavaliers (8-6, 1-2) since February of 1990. Virginia had won 18 of the previous 19 matchups and leads the all-time series 24-6.

Kelsey was hired after head-coaching stops at Winthrop (2012-21) and Charlotte (2021-24). Ron Sanchez was named interim coach at Virginia after three-time national coach of the year Tony Bennett retired in October.

Smith made 5 of 10 from 3-point range. Traore came off the bench to sink 6 of 10 shots and grab eight rebounds as Louisville controlled the boards 42-25. J’Vonne Hadley had 11 points and Chucky Hepburn scored 10.

Andrew Rohde scored 16 to lead Virginia. Isaac McKneely had 13 points and Elijah Saunders scored 12.

McKneely and Rohde both scored eight in the first half and Rohde’s layup with 4:20 left tied the game at 20. Traore dunked and hit a 3-pointer as Louisville outscored the Cavaliers 12-7 from there to take a 32-27 lead into halftime. Traore had nine points to help the Cardinals’ reserves outscore their counterparts 17-0 before the break and 34-2 on the night.

Louisville scored the first four points of the second half before Virginia went on a 7-0 run to get within two. Smith and Rohde answered with 3-pointers and Traore had back-to-back baskets to cap a 10-2 run and the Cardinals cruised.

Louisville will host Clemson on Tuesday. Virginia travels to play California on Wednesday.

____ Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-toWp-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.