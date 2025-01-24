Reilly and San Diego host San Francisco

San Francisco Dons (9-10, 6-4 WCC) at San Diego Toreros (4-14, 0-9 WCC) San Diego; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

San Francisco Dons (9-10, 6-4 WCC) at San Diego Toreros (4-14, 0-9 WCC)

San Diego; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego hosts San Francisco after Truitt Reilly scored 25 points in San Diego’s 72-63 loss to the Saint Mary’s Gaels.

The Toreros are 3-7 on their home court. San Diego ranks fifth in the WCC in rebounding averaging 33.3 rebounds. Reilly paces the Toreros with 7.2 boards.

The Dons are 6-4 in WCC play. San Francisco ranks third in the WCC allowing 64.7 points while holding opponents to 39.2% shooting.

San Diego’s average of 3.0 made 3-pointers per game is 4.4 fewer made shots on average than the 7.4 per game San Francisco gives up. San Francisco averages 65.7 points per game, 0.3 more than the 65.4 San Diego allows to opponents.

The Toreros and Dons match up Saturday for the first time in WCC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lauren McCall is shooting 32.9% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Toreros, while averaging 6.7 points and 1.6 steals. Reilly is averaging 11.8 points and 7.6 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Freja Werth is scoring 15.7 points per game and averaging 5.8 rebounds for the Dons. Emma Trawally Porta is averaging 10.7 points and 5.3 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Toreros: 1-9, averaging 60.5 points, 31.8 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 9.5 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 37.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points per game.

Dons: 6-4, averaging 67.9 points, 31.3 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 9.3 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 38.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

