Reigan Richardson hits 1,000 career points as No. 14 Duke cruises past Pittsburgh

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Reigan Richardson scored 13 points and reached 1,000 career points in No. 14 Duke’s 69-31 rout of Pittsburgh on Sunday.

Richardson reached the milestone during a 7-0 Duke run to open the second half. After leading 38-15 at halftime the Blue Devils went up by 32 with 6 1/2 minutes left in the third. Later, Richardson hit a jumper and the Blue Devils regained their 32-point lead at 53-21 heading to the fourth. She finished the game with 1,002 points.

Jordan Wood hit a 3-pointer and later added a free throw for a 39-point lead with 6 1/2 minutes left in the game. The Panthers did not make a shot in the final 5 1/2 minutes, going 0 for 7 in that stretch.

The Blue Devils forced 29 turnovers and Pitt made only 11 field goals. Duke outshot the Panthers 46%-24% and had 24 points off the bench to Pitt’s 1.

Delaney Thomas scored 10 points for Duke (12-3, 3-0 ACC).

NO. 2 SOUTH CAROLINA 95, MISSISSIPPI STATE 68

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Chloe Kitts had 17 points and 10 rebounds to help No. 2 South Carolina erase a double-digit deficit and beat Mississippi State.

Mississippi State had an 11-point lead midway through the second quarter before the game shifted. South Carolina outscored the Bulldogs 19-2 in the final 5 minutes of the period to get the lead and push it out to 42-34 at the half. The Gamecocks never looked back from there.

The defending national champions outscored the Bulldogs 26-11 in the third to earn the rout. The Gamecocks (13-1, 2-0 SEC) had 22 points from Tessa Johnson, who made four 3-pointers. Te-Hina PaoPao finished with 15 points, five assists and four rebounds and Joyce Edwards had 10 points.

Jerkaila Jordan had 24 points to lead the Bulldogs (13-3, 0-2). Destiney McPhaul had 14 points off the bench and Eniya Russell had 12 points.

NO. 3 NOTRE DAME 76, NO. 17 NORTH CAROLINA 66

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Hannah Hidalgo scored 18 of her 24 points before halftime while No. 3 Notre Dame knocked down 13 3-pointers to beat No. 17 North Carolina.

Hidalgo joined with her fellow past Associated Press All-American backcourtmate Olivia Miles in helping the Fighting Irish (12-2, 3-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) win their seventh straight game. Hidalgo and Miles each made five 3s, with Miles hitting multiple either off the dribble or on stepbacks against nearby defenders on the way to 19 points.

Liatu King added 15 rebounds to lead a strong rebounding effort for Notre Dame.

Maria Gakdeng had 16 points for the Tar Heels (13-3, 1-2), while Lexi Donarski added 13 points with three 3s.

NO. 4 SOUTHERN CAL 92, RUTGERS 42

PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) — JuJu Watkins had 23 points and 14 rebounds to help No. 4 USC rout Rutgers, handing the Scarlet Knights their worst loss at home.

Rutgers was missing star freshman guard Kiyomi McMiller, who wasn’t with the team. The school said it was Coach Coquese Washington’s decision and will be handled internally. McMiller’s averaging 19.9 points a game.

Without McMiller, the Scarlet Knights struggled on offense. They missed their first eight shots before Destiny Adams finally hit a basket to get Rutgers within 10-3.

The Trojans (14-1, 4-0 Big Ten) were up 22-8 after one quarter and extended the advantage to 37-14 at the half. USC scored the first 12 points of the third quarter and Rutgers (8-7, 0-4) never got within 30 the rest of the way.

The only drama left in the final period was whether the margin of victory would surpass the record 42-point losses that Rutgers had against N.C. State (1985) and Penn State (1994).

Watkins made it a 49-point game when she checked out for the final time with 3:50 left and the Scarlet Knights couldn’t get close to avoiding setting the new record.

NO. 5 TEXAS 90, ARKANSAS 56

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Aaliyah Moore had 17 points and a season-high 14 rebounds and No. 5 Texas extended its winning streak to eight games with a win over Arkansas in a Southeastern Conference game.

Moore, a senior who had left knee surgery early in her career, had struggled the last two seasons with tendinitis in her right knee, often missing practice and recently a game. Against Arkansas, she shot 6 for 9 from the field and had five of the Longhorns’ 25 offensive rebounds.

Freshmen substitutes Justice Carlton and Jordan Lee scored 15 and 13 points, respectively for Texas (15-1, 2-0 SEC). Rori Harmon finished with 12 points and six assists, and Kyla Oldacre had 10 points and 11 rebounds. Bryanna Preston scored 11.

Izzy Higginbottom was perfect on eight shots from the line and scored 23 for Arkansas (7-10, 0-2). Carly Keats scored 11.

NO. 6 LSU 73, AUBURN 63

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Aneesah Morrow had 21 points and 14 rebounds to lead No. 6 LSU to a victory over Auburn.

Morrow, a senior who leads the nation in rebounding (14 per game) and double-doubles (15), kept the Tigers unbeaten (17-0, 2-0 SEC) as they continued their second-best start in school history.

Reserve Kailyn Gilbert added 17 and Flau’Jae Johnson and Mikaylah Williams contributed 12 and 10 points respectively.

Auburn (9-6, 0-2) was led by DeYona Gaston, who scored 16 points in 16 minutes after spending most of the day in foul trouble.

NO. 7 UCONN 83, VILLANOVA 52

VILLANOVA, Pa. (AP) — Paige Bueckers scored 15 points before leaving the game with an injury to help No. 7 UConn rout Villanova.

Bueckers added nine assists for the Huskies (13-2, 4-0 Big East) before getting hurt with 1:17 left in the third quarter after a collision near midcourt. Bueckers was going for a loose ball when Villanova’s Jasmine Bascoe dove and went into the All-Americans’ left knee, bending it back awkwardly.

Bueckers sat on the court for a minute before limping off. She went to the locker room before returning to the bench a few minutes later. She didn’t go back into the game.

The game was tight early before the Huskies took an eight-point lead by the end of the first quarter. Sarah Strong, who led UConn with 21 points, had 10 of them in the opening 10 minutes. UConn extended the advantage over Villanova (7-8, 1-2) to 43-26 at the half.

The Wildcats got within 47-34 early in the third quarter before Azzi Fudd scored five straight for UConn during a 7-0 run to put the game away.

NO. 8 MARYLAND 74, NO. 23 IOWA 66

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Kaylene Smikle scored 26 points as No. 8 Maryland held off a late rally by No. 23 Iowa to win.

The Terrapins (14-0, 4-0 Big Ten) led by as much as 25 points in the first half before the Hawkeyes (12-3, 2-2) cut into the margin throughout the second half. Iowa got to within five points twice, the last time at 71-66 with 45 seconds left, before Maryland finished the win.

Shyanne Sellers had 17 points and Bri McDaniel added 13 for Maryland.

Lucy Olsen led Iowa with 19 points. Sydney Affolter scored 12 points.

NO. 9 OKLAHOMA 87, NO. 15 TENNESSEE 86

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Payton Verhulst scored 16 points including two free throws with 50 seconds left in the game to help No. 9 Oklahoma hold on for a win over No. 15 Tennessee.

The Volunteers (13-1, 1-1 in Southeastern Conference) rallied from a 19-point third-quarter deficit. They scored eight points in the final 1:15 of the game, led by two 3-pointers from Jewel Spear, who finished with 28 points. Sara Puckett’s 3-point attempt with five seconds left that would have won the game for Tennessee missed.

The Sooners (13-2, 1-1) got 13 points and eight rebounds from Raegan Beers and 11 points each from Reyna Scott and Liz Scott.

Samara Spencer and Talaysia Cooper each scored 16 for Tennessee. Ruby Whitehorn had 13.

NO. 10 OHIO STATE 92, NORTHWESTERN 62

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Freshman Jaloni Cambridge had 20 points, six rebounds and three assists to lead five players in double figures as No. 10 Ohio State rolled to a victory over Northwestern.

Cotie McMahon added 16 points and five rebounds, Ava Watson had 15 points, Chance Gray scored 14 and Elsa Lemmila had 11 for the Buckeyes (14-0, 3-0 Big Ten Conference). Ohio State led 53-34 at halftime and by as many as 39 points in the fourth quarter.

Kyla Jones scored 15 points and Grace Sullivan had 13 for Northwestern (7-8, 0-4), which dropped its third straight game.

NO. 16 KENTUCKY 96, VANDERBILT 78

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Georgia Amoore totaled 24 points and nine assists, Amelia Hassett hit six 3-pointers and scored 20 and No. 16 Kentucky upped its win streak to six by beating Vanderbilt, ending the Commodores’ second seven-game win streak of the season.

The Wildcats (13-1, 2-0 Southeastern Conference), who were coming off a school-record 18 3-pointers in a 91-69 victory over Mississippi State on Thursday, buried six more in a 31-point first quarter to build a 14-point advantage. The Commodores (14-2, 1-1) chipped a point off of their deficit in the second quarter and trailed 51-38 at halftime.

The Commodores closed within 54-49 in the third quarter, but Teonni Key answered with a layup and her 3-pointer capped a 9-0 run to push the lead back to 14 and the Wildcats cruised.

Amoore made 8 of 18 shots with three 3-pointers for Kentucky. Hassett sank 6 of 10 from distance, adding nine rebounds and five assists. Clara Strack had 17 points and matched her career high with 15 rebounds for her seventh double-double of the season. Dazia Lawrence hit three 3-pointers and scored 17. Key pitched in with 14 points and seven rebounds as the starters accounted for all but four points.

NO. 19 ALABAMA 68, MISSOURI 49

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Zaay Green scored 23 points and the No. 19 Alabama women earned their 15th win in their first 16 games, dominating Missouri.

The Crimson Tide won their second-straight Southeastern Conference game, the first time they have started conference play 2-0 since the 2003-04 season.

Missouri (11-6, 0-2) took an early 11-6 lead, but Aaliyah Nye sandwiched a pair of 3-pointers around JeAnna Cunningham’s three-point play to give Alabama a 15-11 lead after a quarter. andThe Tide scored 11 of their 17 second-quarter points from the free throw line to build a 32-20 halftime advantage.

Green assured Alabama got off to a strong start in the third and fourth quarters, scoring the team’s first seven points in the third and first five in the fourth. The Tide led by as many as 30 in the fourth quarter.

NO. 20 CALIFORNIA 81, SMU 66

DALLAS (AP) — Marta Suarez made three 3-pointers and finished with 19 points on 8-of-12 shooting, Kayla Williams scored 17 points and No. 20 California beat SMU.

Williams made 7 of 11 from the field, 3 of 4 from 3-point range and had seven assists. Lulu Twidale added 13 points and Ioanna Krimili 10 for Cal (14-2, 2-1 ACC).

The Bears had their seven-game win streak snapped last time out, a 69-58 loss at Clemson on Thursday.

Twidale made a layup and the and-1 free throw and followed with a layup and a 3-pointer before Abigor made a layup to cap and 10-0 and give Cal a 17-12 lead with 1:59 left in the first quarter. Ella Brow hit a 3-pointer to open the second quarter and her basket in the lane 45 seconds later made it 19-all but the Bears scored the next 12 points to take the lead for good.

Williams hit two of Cal’s three 3-pointers in an 11-2 spurt that made it 53-40 about 4 minutes into the third quarter and the Mustangs trailed by at least nine points the rest of the way.

Nya Robertson scored 13 of her 22 points in the fourth quarter for SMU (9-6, 1-2). Chantae Embry added 12 points andd Ella Brow 10.

NO. 22 N.C. STATE 91, BOSTON COLLEGE 52

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Saniya Rivers had 23 points and 11 rebounds, Zoe Brooks also had a double-double and No. 22 N.C. State routed Boston College for the Wolfpack’s seventh consecutive victory.

Rivers also had four assists and four steals. Brooks had 11 points, 11 rebounds, five assists and four steals. Four more N.C. State players reached double-figures in scoring: Aziaha James with 17, Madison Hayes with 13, Devyn Quigley with 11 off the bench and Tylda Trygger with 10.

Rivers opened the game with a made jumper and a 3-pointer and finished the first quarter with nine points. The Wolfpack (11-3, 3-0 ACC) shot 68% and led 28-9 heading to the second quarter.

Boston College made four shots in the first quarter and five in the second. N.C. State cooled off to 45% in the second quarter and led 50-27 at halftime.

TEXAS A&M 60, NO. 25 MISSISSIPPI 58

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Sole Williams scored 18 points, including four key points late in the fourth quarter, and Texas A&M rallied to defeat No. 25 Mississippi.

There was one tie at 2-2. Otherwise, Mississippi led all the way until Texas A&M’s 12-0 run in the fourth quarter tied it at 52 with 5 1/2 minutes remaining, the tying bucket coming on a 3-pointer by Janae Kent.

The Aggies finally took the lead for the first time at 57-55 when Williams nailed a 3-pointer with 2:50 remaining and Aicha Coulibaly made it a four-point game when she hit a jumper with 52 seconds to go.

The Rebels’ Kirsten Deans was fouled on a 3-pointer and made all three at the line to get within 59-58 with 43 seconds left.

The Aggies worked the clock down to 16 seconds and Kent missed a 3-pointer. Kennedy Todd-Williams rebounded for Ole Miss but Jada Malone came up with a steal for the Aggies. Williams was fouled and made one free throw for the 60-58 lead with six seconds left and Tameiya Sadler was unable to finish in the lane as time ran out on the Rebels.

