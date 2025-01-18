Reichert’s 22 lead Mercyhurst over Wagner 69-65

NEW YORK (AP) — Aidan Reichert’s 22 points helped Mercyhurst defeat Wagner 69-65 on Saturday. Reichert added eight rebounds for…

NEW YORK (AP) — Aidan Reichert’s 22 points helped Mercyhurst defeat Wagner 69-65 on Saturday.

Reichert added eight rebounds for the Lakers (8-12, 2-3 Northeast Conference). Shemar Rathan-Mayes scored 14 points, going 3 of 4 from the floor, including 2 for 3 from 3-point range, and 6 for 8 from the line. Jeff Planutis shot 3 for 9 (2 for 5 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 12 points.

R.J. Greene led the Seahawks (9-8, 1-3) in scoring, finishing with 17 points. Wagner also got 15 points and three steals from Zaire Williams.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

