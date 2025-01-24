Live Radio
Reichert scores 23, Mercyhurst defeats Wagner 71-66

The Associated Press

January 24, 2025, 9:22 PM

ERIE, Pa. (AP) — Aidan Reichert had 23 points in Mercyhurst’s 71-66 win against Wagner on Friday night.

Reichert went 9 of 12 from the field (3 for 3 from 3-point range) for the Lakers (9-13, 3-4 Northeast Conference). Jeff Planutis shot 3 for 6 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 7 of 8 from the free-throw line to add 15 points. Bernie Blunt had 12 points and went 4 of 12 from the field (2 for 8 from 3-point range).

The Seahawks (10-9, 2-4) were led by Zae Blake, who posted 18 points and two steals. Wagner also got 13 points from Zaire Williams. R.J. Greene also had nine points.

These two teams both play Sunday. Mercyhurst hosts LIU and Wagner visits Saint Francis (PA).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

