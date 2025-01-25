Reichert and Mercyhurst host LIU

Long Island Sharks (10-12, 6-1 NEC) at Mercyhurst Lakers (9-13, 3-4 NEC) Erie, Pennsylvania; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Erie, Pennsylvania; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mercyhurst takes on LIU after Aidan Reichert scored 23 points in Mercyhurst’s 71-66 win against the Wagner Seahawks.

The Lakers are 6-2 on their home court. Mercyhurst ranks ninth in the NEC with 6.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Reichert averaging 2.0.

The Sharks are 6-1 in conference play. LIU has a 6-7 record against opponents above .500.

Mercyhurst’s average of 6.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.3 fewer made shots on average than the 6.8 per game LIU allows. LIU averages 68.5 points per game, 0.6 fewer than the 69.1 Mercyhurst allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shemar Rathan-Mayes is averaging 7.3 points and 3.8 assists for the Lakers. Reichert is averaging 14.9 points over the last 10 games.

Malachi Davis is scoring 17.2 points per game and averaging 2.8 rebounds for the Sharks. Blake Lander is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lakers: 3-7, averaging 61.4 points, 23.6 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points per game.

Sharks: 6-4, averaging 64.7 points, 32.4 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

