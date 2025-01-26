Rees leads Oregon State against Washington State after 22-point game

Washington State Cougars (12-10, 7-4 WCC) at Oregon State Beavers (9-12, 5-5 WCC) Corvallis, Oregon; Monday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Washington State Cougars (12-10, 7-4 WCC) at Oregon State Beavers (9-12, 5-5 WCC)

Corvallis, Oregon; Monday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oregon State faces Washington State after Kelsey Rees scored 22 points in Oregon State’s 67-66 loss to the Pacific Tigers.

The Beavers are 4-2 in home games. Oregon State gives up 65.3 points to opponents and has been outscored by 3.7 points per game.

The Cougars have gone 7-4 against WCC opponents. Washington State is eighth in the WCC giving up 65.9 points while holding opponents to 39.1% shooting.

Oregon State averages 61.6 points per game, 4.3 fewer points than the 65.9 Washington State allows. Washington State averages 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 8.0 per game Oregon State allows.

The Beavers and Cougars square off Monday for the first time in WCC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rees is scoring 13.1 points per game with 7.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists for the Beavers. AJ Marotte is averaging 11.3 points and 3.7 rebounds while shooting 40.0% over the past 10 games.

Jenna Villa averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Cougars, scoring 6.4 points while shooting 35.9% from beyond the arc. Eleonora Villa is shooting 44.0% and averaging 14.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Beavers: 5-5, averaging 63.1 points, 33.2 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.8 points per game.

Cougars: 6-4, averaging 68.5 points, 32.2 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 6.7 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.