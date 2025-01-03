Rees and the Oregon State Beavers visit conference foe Washington State

Oregon State Beavers (7-8, 3-1 WCC) at Washington State Cougars (8-7, 3-1 WCC) Pullman, Washington; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Oregon State Beavers (7-8, 3-1 WCC) at Washington State Cougars (8-7, 3-1 WCC)

Pullman, Washington; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tara Wallack and Washington State host Kelsey Rees and Oregon State in WCC action.

The Cougars are 4-2 in home games. Washington State is 3-2 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 15.0 turnovers per game.

The Beavers are 3-1 in conference games. Oregon State ranks seventh in the WCC with 8.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Rees averaging 2.9.

Washington State’s average of 7.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.1 fewer made shots on average than the 7.3 per game Oregon State gives up. Oregon State averages 4.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.7 fewer made shots on average than the 6.5 per game Washington State allows.

The Cougars and Beavers square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eleonora Villa is scoring 13.4 points per game and averaging 4.0 rebounds for the Cougars.

Kennedie Shuler is averaging 7.7 points and 3.2 assists for the Beavers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 6-4, averaging 68.2 points, 31.9 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 6.1 steals and 6.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.0 points per game.

Beavers: 6-4, averaging 62.2 points, 33.2 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.6 points.

