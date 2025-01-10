Recanati, Eastern Kentucky Colonels host the North Alabama Lions

North Alabama Lions (7-7, 2-1 ASUN) at Eastern Kentucky Colonels (11-5, 1-2 ASUN) Richmond, Kentucky; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

North Alabama Lions (7-7, 2-1 ASUN) at Eastern Kentucky Colonels (11-5, 1-2 ASUN)

Richmond, Kentucky; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Alice Recanati and Eastern Kentucky host Charity Gallegos and North Alabama in ASUN action.

The Colonels are 4-1 in home games. Eastern Kentucky is 3-4 against opponents over .500.

The Lions are 2-1 against ASUN opponents. North Alabama ranks eighth in the ASUN allowing 68.6 points while holding opponents to 39.8% shooting.

Eastern Kentucky averages 72.1 points per game, 3.5 more points than the 68.6 North Alabama gives up. North Alabama scores 5.8 more points per game (69.6) than Eastern Kentucky gives up (63.8).

The Colonels and Lions square off Saturday for the first time in ASUN play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Liz Freihofer is shooting 36.3% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Colonels, while averaging 10.3 points.

Gallegos is scoring 13.9 points per game with 3.6 rebounds and 3.8 assists for the Lions.

LAST 10 GAMES: Colonels: 8-2, averaging 76.2 points, 37.4 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.4 points per game.

Lions: 5-5, averaging 70.9 points, 37.8 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 4.4 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

