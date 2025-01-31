Recanati and Eastern Kentucky host North Florida

North Florida Ospreys (4-18, 0-9 ASUN) at Eastern Kentucky Colonels (14-8, 4-5 ASUN) Richmond, Kentucky; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

North Florida Ospreys (4-18, 0-9 ASUN) at Eastern Kentucky Colonels (14-8, 4-5 ASUN)

Richmond, Kentucky; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Kentucky takes on North Florida after Alice Recanati scored 20 points in Eastern Kentucky’s 88-75 victory against the Jacksonville Dolphins.

The Colonels are 7-2 in home games. Eastern Kentucky is first in the ASUN with 16.0 assists per game led by Recanati averaging 4.5.

The Ospreys are 0-9 in conference games. North Florida is 4-5 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 17.9 turnovers per game.

Eastern Kentucky is shooting 42.0% from the field this season, 2.7 percentage points lower than the 44.7% North Florida allows to opponents. North Florida averages 7.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.7 more made shots on average than the 5.5 per game Eastern Kentucky allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Liz Freihofer is shooting 38.5% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Colonels, while averaging 11.1 points. Recanati is averaging 14.1 points and 4.5 assists over the past 10 games.

Jazmine Spencer is scoring 10.8 points per game and averaging 2.0 rebounds for the Ospreys. Jamisyn Stinson is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Colonels: 5-5, averaging 71.9 points, 35.1 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points per game.

Ospreys: 0-10, averaging 59.7 points, 31.1 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 7.4 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 35.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.5 points.

