Raynaud leads Stanford against Florida State after 28-point game

Florida State Seminoles (13-6, 4-4 ACC) at Stanford Cardinal (13-6, 5-3 ACC) Stanford, California; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Florida State Seminoles (13-6, 4-4 ACC) at Stanford Cardinal (13-6, 5-3 ACC)

Stanford, California; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinal -4.5; over/under is 148

BOTTOM LINE: Stanford hosts Florida State after Maxime Raynaud scored 28 points in Stanford’s 88-51 victory against the Miami Hurricanes.

The Cardinal are 10-1 on their home court. Stanford is sixth in the ACC with 9.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Raynaud averaging 3.4.

The Seminoles are 4-4 in conference play. Florida State is third in the ACC scoring 36.3 points per game in the paint led by Malique Ewin averaging 11.3.

Stanford makes 44.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.4 percentage points higher than Florida State has allowed to its opponents (40.3%). Florida State scores 8.0 more points per game (78.2) than Stanford allows to opponents (70.2).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Raynaud is scoring 21.2 points per game and averaging 11.6 rebounds for the Cardinal. Oziyah Sellers is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Daquan Davis is averaging 8.8 points for the Seminoles. Jamir Watkins is averaging 19.9 points and 5.0 rebounds while shooting 41.9% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinal: 6-4, averaging 74.8 points, 29.4 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points per game.

Seminoles: 6-4, averaging 77.7 points, 32.6 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 6.8 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.