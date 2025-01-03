Raviv, Quinnipiac Bobcats host the Marist Red Foxes

Marist Red Foxes (7-6, 2-1 MAAC) at Quinnipiac Bobcats (11-1, 3-0 MAAC) Hamden, Connecticut; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Marist Red Foxes (7-6, 2-1 MAAC) at Quinnipiac Bobcats (11-1, 3-0 MAAC)

Hamden, Connecticut; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: MAAC foes Quinnipiac and Marist meet on Saturday.

The Bobcats have gone 6-0 at home. Quinnipiac is second in the MAAC scoring 69.6 points while shooting 44.3% from the field.

The Red Foxes have gone 2-1 against MAAC opponents. Marist allows 58.8 points to opponents and has been outscored by 1.1 points per game.

Quinnipiac’s average of 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.3 more made shots on average than the 6.4 per game Marist allows. Marist has shot at a 39.0% clip from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points fewer than the 39.5% shooting opponents of Quinnipiac have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gal Raviv is averaging 15.6 points and 4.2 assists for the Bobcats.

Lexie Tarul averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Red Foxes, scoring 13.6 points while shooting 34.4% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 9-1, averaging 68.1 points, 28.4 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.9 points per game.

Red Foxes: 5-5, averaging 56.2 points, 29.0 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 37.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.3 points.

