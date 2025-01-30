Raviv and Quinnipiac host Fairfield

Quinnipiac Bobcats (16-2, 8-1 MAAC) at Fairfield Stags (15-3, 9-0 MAAC) Fairfield, Connecticut; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Quinnipiac…

Quinnipiac Bobcats (16-2, 8-1 MAAC) at Fairfield Stags (15-3, 9-0 MAAC)

Fairfield, Connecticut; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Quinnipiac visits Fairfield after Gal Raviv scored 21 points in Quinnipiac’s 66-53 victory against the Rider Broncs.

The Stags have gone 7-1 in home games. Fairfield is first in the MAAC with 18.4 assists per game led by Izabela Nicoletti averaging 5.4.

The Bobcats have gone 8-1 against MAAC opponents. Quinnipiac is second in the MAAC scoring 68.7 points per game and is shooting 43.5%.

Fairfield makes 47.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 9.6 percentage points higher than Quinnipiac has allowed to its opponents (37.8%). Quinnipiac scores 14.9 more points per game (68.7) than Fairfield gives up to opponents (53.8).

The Stags and Bobcats meet Thursday for the first time in MAAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nicoletti is averaging 5.7 points and 5.4 assists for the Stags. Meghan Andersen is averaging 17.1 points and 3.2 rebounds while shooting 51.2% over the past 10 games.

Jackie Grisdale is shooting 42.2% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Bobcats, while averaging 12.4 points. Raviv is averaging 16.6 points, four assists and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Stags: 9-1, averaging 76.3 points, 33.2 rebounds, 19.5 assists, 10.0 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 50.3 points per game.

Bobcats: 9-1, averaging 67.1 points, 29.5 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.