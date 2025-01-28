Rataj leads Oregon State against Gonzaga

Oregon State Beavers (16-6, 6-3 WCC) at Gonzaga Bulldogs (15-6, 6-2 WCC) Spokane, Washington; Tuesday, 11 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Oregon State Beavers (16-6, 6-3 WCC) at Gonzaga Bulldogs (15-6, 6-2 WCC)

Spokane, Washington; Tuesday, 11 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -13.5; over/under is 154

BOTTOM LINE: Oregon State visits Gonzaga after Michael Rataj scored 30 points in Oregon State’s 83-69 win against the Santa Clara Broncos.

The Bulldogs are 8-1 on their home court. Gonzaga leads the WCC with 89.2 points and is shooting 50.0%.

The Beavers are 6-3 in conference games. Oregon State is second in the WCC giving up 65.5 points while holding opponents to 41.5% shooting.

Gonzaga makes 50.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 8.5 percentage points higher than Oregon State has allowed to its opponents (41.5%). Oregon State has shot at a 49.8% clip from the field this season, 7.6 percentage points higher than the 42.2% shooting opponents of Gonzaga have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Graham Ike is averaging 17.1 points and 7.2 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Nolan Hickman is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Rataj is averaging 18 points, eight rebounds and 1.9 steals for the Beavers. Nate Kingz is averaging 14.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 7-3, averaging 88.8 points, 35.0 rebounds, 20.6 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 50.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.7 points per game.

Beavers: 6-4, averaging 80.2 points, 27.7 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 51.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points.

