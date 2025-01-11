Rasheed and Akron host Eastern Michigan

Akron Zips (8-7, 2-1 MAC) at Eastern Michigan Eagles (1-12, 0-3 MAC) Ypsilanti, Michigan; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Akron Zips (8-7, 2-1 MAC) at Eastern Michigan Eagles (1-12, 0-3 MAC)

Ypsilanti, Michigan; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Akron visits Eastern Michigan after Zakia Rasheed scored 21 points in Akron’s 73-71 win against the Northern Illinois Huskies.

The Eagles have gone 1-5 in home games. Eastern Michigan averages 17.7 turnovers per game and is 1-1 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Zips have gone 2-1 against MAC opponents. Akron ranks ninth in the MAC with 12.3 assists per game led by Kam’Ren Rhodes averaging 2.8.

Eastern Michigan scores 60.5 points per game, 4.1 fewer points than the 64.6 Akron allows. Akron averages 67.2 points per game, 14.1 fewer points than the 81.3 Eastern Michigan allows.

The Eagles and Zips square off Saturday for the first time in MAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Olivia Westphal averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, scoring 9.7 points while shooting 38.0% from beyond the arc.

Alexus Mobley is shooting 44.7% and averaging 13.3 points for the Zips.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 1-9, averaging 61.0 points, 27.6 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 5.8 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 37.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.1 points per game.

Zips: 6-4, averaging 67.1 points, 35.1 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

