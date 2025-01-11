Ransom leads Georgetown against No. 7 UConn

UConn Huskies (14-2, 5-0 Big East) at Georgetown Hoyas (8-7, 1-3 Big East) Washington; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

UConn Huskies (14-2, 5-0 Big East) at Georgetown Hoyas (8-7, 1-3 Big East)

Washington; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgetown hosts No. 7 UConn after Kelsey Ransom scored 35 points in Georgetown’s 77-62 loss to the Villanova Wildcats.

The Hoyas are 4-2 on their home court. Georgetown is third in the Big East with 23.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Ariel Jenkins averaging 6.2.

The Huskies have gone 5-0 against Big East opponents. UConn is 0-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Georgetown’s average of 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.6 more made shots on average than the 6.3 per game UConn allows. UConn has shot at a 50.3% rate from the field this season, 11.2 percentage points above the 39.1% shooting opponents of Georgetown have averaged.

The Hoyas and Huskies face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ransom is scoring 20.6 points per game with 6.0 rebounds and 4.4 assists for the Hoyas.

Paige Bueckers is scoring 19.9 points per game and averaging 4.3 rebounds for the Huskies.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hoyas: 6-4, averaging 63.8 points, 31.6 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 7.9 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.6 points per game.

Huskies: 8-2, averaging 79.9 points, 30.7 rebounds, 21.7 assists, 11.5 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 49.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 53.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.