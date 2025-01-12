Randolph scores 19, Saint Peter’s knocks off Canisius 62-49

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Marcus Randolph scored 19 points as Saint Peter’s beat Canisius 62-49 on Sunday. Randolph shot 5…

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Marcus Randolph scored 19 points as Saint Peter’s beat Canisius 62-49 on Sunday.

Randolph shot 5 of 14 from the field, including 4 for 10 from 3-point range, and went 5 for 6 from the line for the Peacocks (6-7, 1-4 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Bryce Eaton added 11 points while shooting 4 for 9, including 3 for 6 from beyond the arc and had five assists. Mouhamed Sow had 10 points.

The Golden Griffins (1-15, 1-4) were led in scoring by Tana Kopa, who finished with 12 points and two steals. Jasman Sangha added 11 points and two steals for Canisius. Paul McMillan IV finished with 11 points and four assists.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

