Ralph and Pacific host Loyola Marymount

Loyola Marymount Lions (11-8, 3-4 WCC) at Pacific Tigers (6-15, 1-6 WCC)

Stockton, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pacific faces Loyola Marymount after Elias Ralph scored 26 points in Pacific’s 84-81 overtime loss to the Portland Pilots.

The Tigers have gone 3-6 in home games. Pacific is sixth in the WCC with 9.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Ralph averaging 2.6.

The Lions are 3-4 in WCC play. Loyola Marymount is ninth in the WCC scoring 29.9 points per game in the paint led by Caleb Stone-Carrawell averaging 5.7.

Pacific’s average of 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.2 fewer made shots on average than the 6.9 per game Loyola Marymount allows. Loyola Marymount averages 7.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 fewer makes per game than Pacific gives up.

The Tigers and Lions face off Thursday for the first time in WCC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ralph is averaging 16.6 points and 7.2 rebounds for the Tigers. Petar Krivokapic is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Stone-Carrawell is scoring 13.8 points per game and averaging 2.5 rebounds for the Lions. Jevon Porter is averaging 12.5 points and 7.4 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 1-9, averaging 71.9 points, 26.7 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.8 points per game.

Lions: 6-4, averaging 68.8 points, 30.7 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 4.5 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points.

