Raley leads Southern Indiana against Tennessee Tech after 20-point showing

Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (11-3, 3-0 OVC) at Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (7-4, 1-1 OVC) Cookeville, Tennessee; Thursday, 6:30 p.m.…

Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (11-3, 3-0 OVC) at Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (7-4, 1-1 OVC)

Cookeville, Tennessee; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Indiana visits Tennessee Tech after Meredith Raley scored 20 points in Southern Indiana’s 79-65 win against the Morehead State Eagles.

The Golden Eagles have gone 4-0 at home. Tennessee Tech averages 14.6 assists per game to lead the OVC, paced by Peyton Carter with 3.7.

The Screaming Eagles have gone 3-0 against OVC opponents. Southern Indiana leads the OVC scoring 72.4 points per game while shooting 44.2%.

Tennessee Tech makes 41.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 7.0 percentage points higher than Southern Indiana has allowed to its opponents (34.7%). Southern Indiana has shot at a 44.2% clip from the field this season, 5.5 percentage points above the 38.7% shooting opponents of Tennessee Tech have averaged.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carter averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Eagles, scoring 11.3 points while shooting 40.5% from beyond the arc.

Raley is shooting 48.6% and averaging 13.4 points for the Screaming Eagles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 6-4, averaging 67.1 points, 33.6 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 8.4 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.1 points per game.

Screaming Eagles: 8-2, averaging 69.2 points, 35.4 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 9.6 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.