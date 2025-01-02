Raley leads Southern Indiana against Tennessee Tech after 20-point game

Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (11-3, 3-0 OVC) at Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (7-4, 1-1 OVC) Cookeville, Tennessee; Thursday, 6:30 p.m.…

Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (11-3, 3-0 OVC) at Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (7-4, 1-1 OVC)

Cookeville, Tennessee; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Indiana plays Tennessee Tech after Meredith Raley scored 20 points in Southern Indiana’s 79-65 win against the Morehead State Eagles.

The Golden Eagles have gone 4-0 at home. Tennessee Tech leads the OVC with 14.6 assists per game led by Peyton Carter averaging 3.7.

The Screaming Eagles have gone 3-0 against OVC opponents. Southern Indiana is 9-2 in games decided by 10 points or more.

Tennessee Tech’s average of 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is the same per game average that Southern Indiana gives up. Southern Indiana averages 6.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 more makes per game than Tennessee Tech allows.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carter is averaging 11.3 points and 3.7 assists for the Golden Eagles.

Raley is scoring 13.4 points per game and averaging 5.4 rebounds for the Screaming Eagles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 6-4, averaging 67.1 points, 33.6 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 8.4 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.1 points per game.

Screaming Eagles: 8-2, averaging 69.2 points, 35.4 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 9.6 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.3 points.

