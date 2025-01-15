Raley leads Southern Indiana against Lindenwood (MO) after 25-point performance

Lindenwood (MO) Lions (9-6, 5-1 OVC) at Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (12-5, 4-2 OVC) Evansville, Indiana; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST…

Lindenwood (MO) Lions (9-6, 5-1 OVC) at Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (12-5, 4-2 OVC)

Evansville, Indiana; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Indiana hosts Lindenwood (MO) after Meredith Raley scored 25 points in Southern Indiana’s 89-83 loss to the Little Rock Trojans.

The Screaming Eagles are 8-0 on their home court. Southern Indiana ranks second in the OVC in rebounding with 34.1 rebounds. Vanessa Shafford leads the Screaming Eagles with 7.0 boards.

The Lions have gone 5-1 against OVC opponents. Lindenwood (MO) has a 1-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Southern Indiana averages 6.8 made 3-pointers per game, 1.9 more made shots than the 4.9 per game Lindenwood (MO) allows. Lindenwood (MO) has shot at a 41.6% rate from the field this season, 4.6 percentage points above the 37.0% shooting opponents of Southern Indiana have averaged.

The Screaming Eagles and Lions match up Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Raley is scoring 14.9 points per game and averaging 5.1 rebounds for the Screaming Eagles.

Ellie Brueggemann is scoring 11.9 points per game and averaging 2.7 rebounds for the Lions.

LAST 10 GAMES: Screaming Eagles: 6-4, averaging 73.1 points, 33.2 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 10.1 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.8 points per game.

Lions: 5-5, averaging 66.6 points, 29.6 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.