Raley leads Southern Indiana against Lindenwood (MO) after 25-point performance

Lindenwood (MO) Lions (9-6, 5-1 OVC) at Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (12-5, 4-2 OVC)

Evansville, Indiana; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Indiana hosts Lindenwood (MO) after Meredith Raley scored 25 points in Southern Indiana’s 89-83 loss to the Little Rock Trojans.

The Screaming Eagles have gone 8-0 in home games. Southern Indiana is second in the OVC with 35.8 points per game in the paint led by Raley averaging 7.0.

The Lions have gone 5-1 against OVC opponents. Lindenwood (MO) ranks ninth in the OVC with 30.1 rebounds per game led by Brooke Coffey averaging 6.7.

Southern Indiana scores 74.6 points, 9.1 more per game than the 65.5 Lindenwood (MO) allows. Lindenwood (MO) averages 5.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 fewer made shots on average than the 7.2 per game Southern Indiana gives up.

The Screaming Eagles and Lions square off Thursday for the first time in OVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Raley is averaging 14.9 points and 5.1 rebounds for the Screaming Eagles.

Mykayla Cunningham is averaging seven points and 3.3 assists for the Lions.

LAST 10 GAMES: Screaming Eagles: 6-4, averaging 73.1 points, 33.2 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 10.1 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.8 points per game.

Lions: 5-5, averaging 66.6 points, 29.6 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points.

