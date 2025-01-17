Radford visits Charleston Southern following Johnson’s 30-point performance

Radford Highlanders (13-6, 3-1 Big South) at Charleston Southern Buccaneers (5-14, 1-3 Big South) North Charleston, South Carolina; Saturday, 2…

Radford Highlanders (13-6, 3-1 Big South) at Charleston Southern Buccaneers (5-14, 1-3 Big South)

North Charleston, South Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Charleston Southern hosts Radford after RJ Johnson scored 30 points in Charleston Southern’s 102-97 overtime loss to the Winthrop Eagles.

The Buccaneers are 4-2 on their home court. Charleston Southern allows 80.6 points and has been outscored by 5.9 points per game.

The Highlanders are 3-1 against Big South opponents. Radford is 1-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Charleston Southern is shooting 42.7% from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points higher than the 42.6% Radford allows to opponents. Radford averages 75.3 points per game, 5.3 fewer points than the 80.6 Charleston Southern gives up to opponents.

The Buccaneers and Highlanders match up Saturday for the first time in Big South play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taje’ Kelly is shooting 50.6% and averaging 19.6 points for the Buccaneers.

Josiah Harris is averaging 8.7 points and seven rebounds for the Highlanders.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buccaneers: 3-7, averaging 77.3 points, 34.2 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 4.7 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.0 points per game.

Highlanders: 6-4, averaging 74.9 points, 33.7 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

