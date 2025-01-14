Radford takes on Gardner-Webb, looks for 7th straight home win

Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (7-10, 2-2 Big South) at Radford Highlanders (12-6, 2-1 Big South) Radford, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST…

Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (7-10, 2-2 Big South) at Radford Highlanders (12-6, 2-1 Big South)

Radford, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Radford will try to keep its six-game home win streak alive when the Highlanders take on Gardner-Webb.

The Highlanders are 6-0 in home games. Radford scores 75.1 points and has outscored opponents by 4.3 points per game.

The Runnin’ Bulldogs are 2-2 in conference matchups. Gardner-Webb has a 2-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Radford is shooting 44.7% from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points lower than the 44.8% Gardner-Webb allows to opponents. Gardner-Webb has shot at a 46.6% clip from the field this season, 4.3 percentage points greater than the 42.3% shooting opponents of Radford have averaged.

The Highlanders and Runnin’ Bulldogs match up Wednesday for the first time in Big South play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jarvis Moss is shooting 40.3% and averaging 14.2 points for the Highlanders.

Darryl Simmons II is scoring 15.6 points per game and averaging 3.4 rebounds for the Runnin’ Bulldogs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Highlanders: 6-4, averaging 74.9 points, 33.6 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points per game.

Runnin’ Bulldogs: 3-7, averaging 73.3 points, 32.9 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 4.6 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

