Radford puts home win streak on the line against Longwood

Longwood Lancers (14-6, 3-2 Big South) at Radford Highlanders (13-7, 3-2 Big South) Radford, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Longwood Lancers (14-6, 3-2 Big South) at Radford Highlanders (13-7, 3-2 Big South)

Radford, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Radford will try to keep its seven-game home win streak intact when the Highlanders play Longwood.

The Highlanders are 7-0 on their home court. Radford averages 74.3 points and has outscored opponents by 3.9 points per game.

The Lancers are 3-2 against conference opponents. Longwood averages 78.7 points and has outscored opponents by 7.3 points per game.

Radford is shooting 44.3% from the field this season, 2.6 percentage points lower than the 46.9% Longwood allows to opponents. Longwood averages 8.3 more points per game (78.7) than Radford allows (70.4).

The Highlanders and Lancers face off Wednesday for the first time in Big South play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jarvis Moss is averaging 13.7 points for the Highlanders.

Michael Christmas is shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Lancers, while averaging 11.8 points.

LAST 10 GAMES: Highlanders: 5-5, averaging 73.3 points, 33.1 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points per game.

Lancers: 6-4, averaging 79.4 points, 33.6 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 6.9 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.