Radford puts home win streak on the line against Longwood

Longwood Lancers (14-6, 3-2 Big South) at Radford Highlanders (13-7, 3-2 Big South)

Radford, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Highlanders -2; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: Radford will try to keep its seven-game home win streak alive when the Highlanders face Longwood.

The Highlanders are 7-0 on their home court. Radford is seventh in the Big South scoring 74.3 points while shooting 44.3% from the field.

The Lancers are 3-2 in Big South play. Longwood averages 78.7 points while outscoring opponents by 7.3 points per game.

Radford’s average of 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.6 more made shots on average than the 6.9 per game Longwood allows. Longwood averages 6.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.7 fewer made shots on average than the 8.1 per game Radford allows.

The Highlanders and Lancers match up Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jarvis Moss is scoring 13.7 points per game with 2.7 rebounds and 2.0 assists for the Highlanders. Brandon Maclin is averaging 9.1 points and 1.6 steals over the past 10 games.

Elijah Tucker is averaging 9.7 points for the Lancers. Colby Garland is averaging 13.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Highlanders: 5-5, averaging 73.3 points, 33.1 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points per game.

Lancers: 6-4, averaging 79.4 points, 33.6 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 6.9 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.