Radford puts home win streak on the line against Gardner-Webb

Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (7-10, 2-2 Big South) at Radford Highlanders (12-6, 2-1 Big South)

Radford, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Highlanders -6.5; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: Radford will try to keep its six-game home win streak intact when the Highlanders take on Gardner-Webb.

The Highlanders are 6-0 in home games. Radford is the Big South leader with 11.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Josiah Harris averaging 2.8.

The Runnin’ Bulldogs have gone 2-2 against Big South opponents. Gardner-Webb is 4-7 against opponents with a winning record.

Radford is shooting 44.7% from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points lower than the 44.8% Gardner-Webb allows to opponents. Gardner-Webb averages 72.6 points per game, 1.8 more than the 70.8 Radford allows to opponents.

The Highlanders and Runnin’ Bulldogs meet Wednesday for the first time in Big South play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jarvis Moss is averaging 14.2 points for the Highlanders.

Darryl Simmons II is shooting 44.8% and averaging 15.6 points for the Runnin’ Bulldogs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Highlanders: 6-4, averaging 74.9 points, 33.6 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points per game.

Runnin’ Bulldogs: 3-7, averaging 73.3 points, 32.9 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 4.6 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.1 points.

