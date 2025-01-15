Radford knocks off Gardner-Webb 79-75

RADFORD, Va. (AP) — Chace Davis’ 14 points helped Radford defeat Gardner-Webb 79-75 on Wednesday night. Davis shot 4 for…

RADFORD, Va. (AP) — Chace Davis’ 14 points helped Radford defeat Gardner-Webb 79-75 on Wednesday night.

Davis shot 4 for 5 (3 for 4 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line for the Highlanders (13-6, 3-1 Big South Conference). David Early scored 11 points while shooting 4 for 6, including 3 for 4 from beyond the arc. Truth Harris shot 1 for 5 (1 for 4 from 3-point range) and 7 of 8 from the free-throw line to finish with 10 points, while adding seven assists.

The Runnin’ Bulldogs (7-11, 2-3) were led in scoring by Darryl Simmons II, who finished with 18 points. Jamaine Mann added 16 points for Gardner-Webb. Pharell Boyogueno finished with 12 points and two steals.

Both teams play again on Saturday. Radford visits Charleston Southern and Gardner-Webb hosts South Carolina Upstate.

