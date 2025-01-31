Radford hosts South Carolina Upstate following Dean’s 22-point performance

South Carolina Upstate Spartans (5-18, 1-7 Big South) at Radford Highlanders (14-9, 4-4 Big South) Radford, Virginia; Saturday, 2 p.m.…

South Carolina Upstate Spartans (5-18, 1-7 Big South) at Radford Highlanders (14-9, 4-4 Big South)

Radford, Virginia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina Upstate faces Radford after Mister Dean scored 22 points in South Carolina Upstate’s 82-75 loss to the Charleston Southern Buccaneers.

The Highlanders are 7-1 in home games. Radford averages 74.2 points while outscoring opponents by 3.5 points per game.

The Spartans have gone 1-7 against Big South opponents. South Carolina Upstate averages 14.1 turnovers per game and is 3-3 when winning the turnover battle.

Radford’s average of 7.5 made 3-pointers per game is 1.2 fewer made shots on average than the 8.7 per game South Carolina Upstate gives up. South Carolina Upstate averages 6.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.8 fewer made shots on average than the 8.2 per game Radford allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josiah Harris is averaging 8.3 points and 7.4 rebounds for the Highlanders. Jarvis Moss is averaging 12.0 points over the last 10 games.

Dean is scoring 15.6 points per game and averaging 5.6 rebounds for the Spartans. Carmelo Adkins is averaging 9.5 points and 4.2 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Highlanders: 5-5, averaging 74.9 points, 31.4 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points per game.

Spartans: 1-9, averaging 72.0 points, 28.9 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 6.4 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

