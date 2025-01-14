Radford faces Gardner-Webb following Williams’ 21-point game

Radford Highlanders (4-12, 1-2 Big South) at Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (5-11, 2-2 Big South) Boiling Springs, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7…

Radford Highlanders (4-12, 1-2 Big South) at Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (5-11, 2-2 Big South)

Boiling Springs, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Radford visits Gardner-Webb after Joi Williams scored 21 points in Radford’s 64-56 win over the South Carolina Upstate Spartans.

The Runnin’ Bulldogs have gone 3-3 in home games. Gardner-Webb averages 16.5 turnovers per game and is 2-3 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Highlanders are 1-2 against conference opponents. Radford is sixth in the Big South scoring 58.7 points per game and is shooting 38.3%.

Gardner-Webb averages 64.4 points per game, 4.5 fewer points than the 68.9 Radford gives up. Radford averages 58.7 points per game, 13.5 fewer points than the 72.2 Gardner-Webb allows.

The Runnin’ Bulldogs and Highlanders match up Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ashley Hawkins is averaging 18 points and 4.3 assists for the Runnin’ Bulldogs.

Williams is averaging 10.3 points for the Highlanders.

LAST 10 GAMES: Runnin’ Bulldogs: 4-6, averaging 68.1 points, 37.5 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 5.9 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 35.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points per game.

Highlanders: 3-7, averaging 60.6 points, 30.0 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 38.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

