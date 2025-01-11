Radford and South Carolina Upstate meet for conference matchup

South Carolina Upstate Spartans (3-12, 0-2 Big South) at Radford Highlanders (3-12, 0-2 Big South) Radford, Virginia; Saturday, 2 p.m.…

South Carolina Upstate Spartans (3-12, 0-2 Big South) at Radford Highlanders (3-12, 0-2 Big South)

Radford, Virginia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Joi Williams and Radford host Rebekah Gordon and South Carolina Upstate in Big South action Saturday.

The Highlanders have gone 3-3 at home. Radford is sixth in the Big South at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 69.8 points while holding opponents to 41.6% shooting.

The Spartans are 0-2 in conference play. South Carolina Upstate has a 1-6 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

Radford averages 58.3 points per game, 14.6 fewer points than the 72.9 South Carolina Upstate gives up. South Carolina Upstate’s 35.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.7 percentage points lower than Radford has given up to its opponents (41.6%).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kirah Dandridge is averaging 3.6 points for the Highlanders.

Jeni Levine is averaging 7.7 points and 3.5 assists for the Spartans.

LAST 10 GAMES: Highlanders: 2-8, averaging 60.7 points, 30.1 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 38.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points per game.

Spartans: 2-8, averaging 52.7 points, 35.7 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 35.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.