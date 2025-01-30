Quion Burns scores 26 as Maine beats New Hampshire 71-46 for 6th straight victory

ORONO, Maine (AP) — Quion Burns had 26 points to lead Maine to a 71-46 victory over New Hampshire on…

ORONO, Maine (AP) — Quion Burns had 26 points to lead Maine to a 71-46 victory over New Hampshire on Thursday night, upping the Black Bears’ win streak to six.

Burns also grabbed eight rebounds for the Black Bears (14-8, 6-1 America East Conference). Kellen Tynes finished with 14 points and four steals. Jaden Clayton scored eight on 4-for5 shooting.

Sami Pissis led the Wildcats (4-19, 2-6) with 20 points and six rebounds. Anthony McComb III scored 11 and Khalil Badru pitched in with eight points and 10 rebounds.

