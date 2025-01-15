Quinnipiac takes on Merrimack after Foley’s 21-point outing

Quinnipiac Bobcats (14-1, 6-0 MAAC) at Merrimack Warriors (7-7, 3-2 MAAC) North Andover, Massachusetts; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Quinnipiac Bobcats (14-1, 6-0 MAAC) at Merrimack Warriors (7-7, 3-2 MAAC)

North Andover, Massachusetts; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Quinnipiac visits Merrimack after Anna Foley scored 21 points in Quinnipiac’s 66-58 victory against the Iona Gaels.

The Warriors have gone 6-0 in home games. Merrimack has a 1-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Bobcats are 6-0 in conference games. Quinnipiac ranks second in the MAAC giving up 57.8 points while holding opponents to 37.9% shooting.

Merrimack is shooting 36.8% from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points lower than the 37.9% Quinnipiac allows to opponents. Quinnipiac has shot at a 43.9% clip from the field this season, 3.5 percentage points greater than the 40.4% shooting opponents of Merrimack have averaged.

The Warriors and Bobcats match up Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Thalia Shepard is averaging 11.2 points and 1.5 steals for the Warriors.

Gal Raviv is scoring 15.5 points per game and averaging 4.7 rebounds for the Bobcats.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warriors: 5-5, averaging 59.4 points, 32.4 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 8.0 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 38.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.9 points per game.

Bobcats: 9-1, averaging 68.9 points, 28.9 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.4 points.

