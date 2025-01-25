Quinnipiac plays Rider, aims for 5th straight road win

Quinnipiac Bobcats (15-2, 7-1 MAAC) at Rider Broncs (3-14, 1-7 MAAC) Lawrenceville, New Jersey; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Quinnipiac Bobcats (15-2, 7-1 MAAC) at Rider Broncs (3-14, 1-7 MAAC)

Lawrenceville, New Jersey; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Quinnipiac hits the road against Rider aiming to extend its four-game road winning streak.

The Broncs are 2-6 in home games.

The Bobcats are 7-1 against MAAC opponents. Quinnipiac averages 68.8 points and has outscored opponents by 9.8 points per game.

Rider’s average of 3.5 made 3-pointers per game is 2.3 fewer made shots on average than the 5.8 per game Quinnipiac allows. Quinnipiac has shot at a 43.7% rate from the field this season, 3.4 percentage points greater than the 40.3% shooting opponents of Rider have averaged.

The Broncs and Bobcats face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gabby Turco is scoring 13.6 points per game with 3.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists for the Broncs. Camryn Collins is averaging 7.8 points over the last 10 games.

Gal Raviv is averaging 16.1 points and 3.8 assists for the Bobcats. Jackie Grisdale is averaging 11.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncs: 2-8, averaging 54.8 points, 27.0 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 8.9 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 39.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points per game.

Bobcats: 9-1, averaging 68.1 points, 29.8 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.