Quinnipiac plays Marist for conference showdown

Quinnipiac Bobcats (7-7, 3-0 MAAC) at Marist Red Foxes (10-2, 3-0 MAAC)

Poughkeepsie, New York; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Marist hosts Quinnipiac in a matchup of MAAC teams.

The Red Foxes are 6-0 on their home court. Marist averages 11.0 turnovers per game and is 3-2 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Bobcats are 3-0 in conference games. Quinnipiac is 3-4 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 11.5 turnovers per game.

Marist’s average of 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.8 fewer made shots on average than the 8.1 per game Quinnipiac allows. Quinnipiac’s 39.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.5 percentage points lower than Marist has allowed to its opponents (42.2%).

The Red Foxes and Bobcats face off Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jadin Collins is averaging eight points and 3.5 assists for the Red Foxes.

Amarri Tice averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Bobcats, scoring 14.6 points while shooting 23.2% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Foxes: 9-1, averaging 70.7 points, 33.1 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.3 points per game.

Bobcats: 5-5, averaging 72.3 points, 36.3 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 9.0 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

