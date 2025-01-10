Quinnipiac plays Iona, seeks 8th straight win

Iona Gaels (6-9, 4-1 MAAC) at Quinnipiac Bobcats (13-1, 5-0 MAAC) Hamden, Connecticut; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Quinnipiac…

Iona Gaels (6-9, 4-1 MAAC) at Quinnipiac Bobcats (13-1, 5-0 MAAC)

Hamden, Connecticut; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Quinnipiac heads into a matchup with Iona as winners of seven games in a row.

The Bobcats are 7-0 on their home court. Quinnipiac averages 69.1 points and has outscored opponents by 11.3 points per game.

The Gaels are 4-1 against MAAC opponents. Iona gives up 61.9 points to opponents and has been outscored by 8.2 points per game.

Quinnipiac averages 6.6 made 3-pointers per game, 1.5 more made shots than the 5.1 per game Iona allows. Iona averages 6.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 more makes per game than Quinnipiac gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gal Raviv is averaging 15.4 points and 3.9 assists for the Bobcats.

Judith Gomez is shooting 43.5% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Gaels, while averaging 8.9 points.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 9-1, averaging 68.4 points, 28.7 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.9 points per game.

Gaels: 5-5, averaging 54.5 points, 26.9 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 8.2 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 36.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.