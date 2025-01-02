Quinnipiac hosts Saint Peter’s after Janneh’s 22-point game

Saint Peter’s Peacocks (3-8, 1-1 MAAC) at Quinnipiac Bobcats (10-1, 2-0 MAAC) Hamden, Connecticut; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Saint Peter’s Peacocks (3-8, 1-1 MAAC) at Quinnipiac Bobcats (10-1, 2-0 MAAC)

Hamden, Connecticut; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Peter’s plays Quinnipiac after Fatmata Janneh scored 22 points in Saint Peter’s 56-50 loss to the Iona Gaels.

The Bobcats have gone 5-0 at home. Quinnipiac averages 71.0 points and has outscored opponents by 10.4 points per game.

The Peacocks are 1-1 in conference games. Saint Peter’s is 2-4 in games decided by 10 or more points.

Quinnipiac scores 71.0 points, 10.3 more per game than the 60.7 Saint Peter’s gives up. Saint Peter’s averages 49.8 points per game, 10.8 fewer points than the 60.6 Quinnipiac allows to opponents.

The Bobcats and Peacocks match up Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gal Raviv is averaging 16.3 points and 4.1 assists for the Bobcats.

Janneh is shooting 45.2% and averaging 19.9 points for the Peacocks.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 9-1, averaging 70.3 points, 28.3 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.3 points per game.

Peacocks: 3-7, averaging 50.9 points, 28.5 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 5.7 steals and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting 35.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.