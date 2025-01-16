Quinnipiac hosts Merrimack after Etumnu’s 21-point game

Merrimack Warriors (8-8, 5-0 MAAC) at Quinnipiac Bobcats (9-8, 5-1 MAAC) Hamden, Connecticut; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Merrimack Warriors (8-8, 5-0 MAAC) at Quinnipiac Bobcats (9-8, 5-1 MAAC)

Hamden, Connecticut; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bobcats -2; over/under is 134.5

BOTTOM LINE: Merrimack plays Quinnipiac after Bryan Etumnu scored 21 points in Merrimack’s 69-62 victory over the Manhattan Jaspers.

The Bobcats are 5-1 on their home court. Quinnipiac is fifth in the MAAC scoring 69.6 points while shooting 39.7% from the field.

The Warriors are 5-0 against MAAC opponents. Merrimack has a 2-1 record in one-possession games.

Quinnipiac’s average of 6.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.2 fewer made shots on average than the 6.7 per game Merrimack allows. Merrimack averages 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 fewer makes per game than Quinnipiac allows.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Amarri Tice is scoring 14.6 points per game and averaging 7.2 rebounds for the Bobcats.

Adam Clark is scoring 19.8 points per game and averaging 3.8 rebounds for the Warriors.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 6-4, averaging 70.9 points, 36.3 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 9.2 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points per game.

Warriors: 7-3, averaging 68.8 points, 24.8 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.