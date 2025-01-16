Quinnipiac faces Merrimack after Foley’s 21-point game

Quinnipiac Bobcats (14-1, 6-0 MAAC) at Merrimack Warriors (7-7, 3-2 MAAC) North Andover, Massachusetts; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Quinnipiac Bobcats (14-1, 6-0 MAAC) at Merrimack Warriors (7-7, 3-2 MAAC)

North Andover, Massachusetts; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Quinnipiac faces Merrimack after Anna Foley scored 21 points in Quinnipiac’s 66-58 victory against the Iona Gaels.

The Warriors have gone 6-0 at home. Merrimack is second in the MAAC with 23.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Madison Roman averaging 6.7.

The Bobcats are 6-0 against MAAC opponents. Quinnipiac is second in the MAAC giving up 57.8 points while holding opponents to 37.9% shooting.

Merrimack’s average of 5.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.3 fewer made shots on average than the 5.7 per game Quinnipiac allows. Quinnipiac averages 7.0 more points per game (68.9) than Merrimack allows (61.9).

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Thalia Shepard is averaging 11.2 points and 1.5 steals for the Warriors.

Foley is averaging 11.1 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.7 assists for the Bobcats.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warriors: 5-5, averaging 59.4 points, 32.4 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 8.0 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 38.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.9 points per game.

Bobcats: 9-1, averaging 68.9 points, 28.9 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.4 points.

