Quinnipiac beats Mount St. Mary’s 91-57

EMMITSBURG, Md. (AP) — Amarri Monroe had 25 points in Quinnipiac’s 91-57 win over Mount St. Mary’s on Saturday night.

Tice had nine rebounds and three steals for the Bobcats (11-8, 7-1 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Khaden Bennett added 21 points while shooting 8 for 14, including 3 for 6 from beyond the arc while they also had five rebounds and three steals. Alexis Reyes and Jaden Zimmerman both scored 11.

Carmelo Pacheco finished with 15 points for the Mountaineers (11-7, 4-3). Dola Adebayo added 12 points for Mount St. Mary’s. Arlandus Keyes also had 10 points, eight rebounds and five assists.

NEXT UP

Up next for Quinnipiac is a Saturday matchup with Rider at home, and Mount St. Mary’s visits Siena on Thursday.

