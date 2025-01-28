Quinn leads La Salle against Saint Bonaventure after 23-point game

La Salle Explorers (7-15, 1-8 A-10) at Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (5-15, 1-8 A-10) Olean, New York; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST…

La Salle Explorers (7-15, 1-8 A-10) at Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (5-15, 1-8 A-10)

Olean, New York; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: La Salle visits Saint Bonaventure after Joan Quinn scored 23 points in La Salle’s 76-52 loss to the Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks.

The Bonnies are 4-5 on their home court. Saint Bonaventure is 1-12 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Explorers are 1-8 against A-10 opponents. La Salle is 3-14 in games decided by 10 points or more.

Saint Bonaventure scores 55.5 points per game, 13.5 fewer points than the 69.0 La Salle gives up. La Salle averages 4.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.4 fewer made shots on average than the 6.5 per game Saint Bonaventure allows.

The Bonnies and Explorers meet Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zoe Shaw is averaging 11.1 points for the Bonnies. Dani Haskell is averaging 12.1 points over the last 10 games.

Ashleigh Connor is shooting 39.1% and averaging 11.9 points for the Explorers. Quinn is averaging 11.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bonnies: 1-9, averaging 52.8 points, 24.0 rebounds, 8.3 assists, 5.0 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 36.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.5 points per game.

Explorers: 1-9, averaging 56.3 points, 31.6 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 37.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

