Quinerly leads No. 21 West Virginia against No. 24 Oklahoma State after 26-point showing

Oklahoma State Cowgirls (18-3, 8-2 Big 12) at West Virginia Mountaineers (16-4, 6-3 Big 12) Morgantown, West Virginia; Saturday, 12…

Oklahoma State Cowgirls (18-3, 8-2 Big 12) at West Virginia Mountaineers (16-4, 6-3 Big 12)

Morgantown, West Virginia; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 21 West Virginia hosts No. 24 Oklahoma State after JJ Quinerly scored 26 points in West Virginia’s 77-62 loss to the Arizona Wildcats.

The Mountaineers have gone 11-0 in home games. West Virginia has a 16-1 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Cowgirls are 8-2 against conference opponents. Oklahoma State is seventh in the Big 12 with 15.1 assists per game led by Jadyn Wooten averaging 3.8.

West Virginia averages 79.6 points, 21.0 more per game than the 58.6 Oklahoma State allows. Oklahoma State averages 8.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.8 more made shots on average than the 5.0 per game West Virginia allows.

The Mountaineers and Cowgirls meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Harrison is averaging 13.7 points, five assists and 2.1 steals for the Mountaineers. Quinerly is averaging 20.1 points and 2.9 rebounds while shooting 42.7% over the past 10 games.

Stailee Heard is scoring 17.0 points per game and averaging 8.0 rebounds for the Cowgirls. Micah Gray is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountaineers: 7-3, averaging 72.6 points, 31.6 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 13.5 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.9 points per game.

Cowgirls: 8-2, averaging 72.1 points, 33.1 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.1 points.

