Quinerly leads No. 17 West Virginia against Oklahoma State after 21-point showing

West Virginia Mountaineers (13-2, 3-1 Big 12) at Oklahoma State Cowgirls (13-2, 3-1 Big 12) Stillwater, Oklahoma; Saturday, 3 p.m.…

West Virginia Mountaineers (13-2, 3-1 Big 12) at Oklahoma State Cowgirls (13-2, 3-1 Big 12)

Stillwater, Oklahoma; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 17 West Virginia takes on Oklahoma State after JJ Quinerly scored 21 points in West Virginia’s 89-53 win over the Texas Tech Red Raiders.

The Cowgirls have gone 10-1 at home. Oklahoma State has a 1-0 record in one-possession games.

The Mountaineers have gone 3-1 against Big 12 opponents. West Virginia is second in the Big 12 scoring 39.5 points per game in the paint led by Quinerly averaging 9.1.

Oklahoma State averages 84.4 points, 33.3 more per game than the 51.1 West Virginia allows. West Virginia averages 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.4 more made shots on average than the 5.2 per game Oklahoma State allows.

The Cowgirls and Mountaineers match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Micah Gray is scoring 15.1 points per game with 2.7 rebounds and 2.1 assists for the Cowgirls.

Kyah Watson is averaging 6.1 points, 7.6 rebounds and three steals for the Mountaineers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cowgirls: 8-2, averaging 84.1 points, 40.9 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 8.3 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.1 points per game.

Mountaineers: 8-2, averaging 79.0 points, 33.5 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 14.1 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 52.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.