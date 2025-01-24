Quinerly leads No. 16 West Virginia against Arizona after 29-point showing

West Virginia Mountaineers (16-3, 6-2 Big 12) at Arizona Wildcats (13-8, 4-4 Big 12) Tucson, Arizona; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST…

West Virginia Mountaineers (16-3, 6-2 Big 12) at Arizona Wildcats (13-8, 4-4 Big 12)

Tucson, Arizona; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 16 West Virginia visits Arizona after JJ Quinerly scored 29 points in West Virginia’s 89-59 win against the Arizona State Sun Devils.

The Wildcats have gone 8-4 at home. Arizona is fifth in the Big 12 with 35.1 points per game in the paint led by Isis Beh averaging 10.0.

The Mountaineers are 6-2 against Big 12 opponents. West Virginia is 16-0 in games decided by 10 points or more.

Arizona averages 69.2 points, 16.4 more per game than the 52.8 West Virginia gives up. West Virginia scores 18.9 more points per game (80.5) than Arizona gives up (61.6).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jada Williams is averaging 12.4 points, 3.1 assists and 1.7 steals for the Wildcats. Lauryn Swann is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Sydney Shaw is shooting 37.5% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Mountaineers, while averaging 12.5 points and 2.1 steals. Quinerly is averaging 17.5 points and three steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 67.0 points, 28.1 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 9.5 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.3 points per game.

Mountaineers: 8-2, averaging 74.9 points, 32.7 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 14.0 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.